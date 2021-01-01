Carnation Sketch Canvas Art Print, 30x30 in.

Our Carnation Sketch Canvas Art Print is simple and perfect for any decor! From rustic to bohemian, this drawing will make any space feel fresh and floral. Art measures 30L x 1.25W x 30H in. Giclee printed on archival-grade, poly-cotton canvas Canvas stretched over solid pine wood Wrapped edges complete the look Features a sketched carnation flower as subject Hues of ivory and black Weight: 4 lbs. Comes ready for wall mount; no additional hanging hardware required Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. Avoid exposure to heat, direct sunlight, and moisture. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.