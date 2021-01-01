From christian siriano new york
CHRISTIAN SIRIANO NEW YORK Carmela Dalton Multi 3 ft. 9 in. x 5 ft. 9 in. Indoor Area Rug
Transform any room with the Christian Siriano Carmela Dalton rug collection by Home Dynamix. The mid-century modern rug collection offers effortless style with a gradient design in neutral hues and metallic accents. Machine woven polyester fibers with high-low pile that feels heavenly. The short and twisted fibers minimize the effects of dirt and stains, making it ideal for high traffic areas. Durable jute canvas backing for long lasting shape and beauty. Shake, vacuum and spot clean for easy care maintenance. Place these area rugs in your living room, bedroom, home office or dorm room for comfort and style. Color: Multi.