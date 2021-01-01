Carmel Square Arm Upholstered Sofa 86.5", Down Blend Wrapped Cushions, Park Weave Charcoal

$1,699.00
In stock
Buy at potterybarn

Description

Square arm. Loose cushions. Removable cylinder shaped Rubberwood legs feature an Espresso finish.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com