Carmel Square Arm Upholstered 3-Piece L-Shaped Corner Sectional with Bench Cushion, Down Blend Wrapped Cushions, Performance Slub Cotton Silver Taupe

$5,197.00
In stock
Buy at potterybarn

Description

Add a striking architectural accent to your living space with our clean-lined Carmel Collection.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com