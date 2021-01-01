If you're looking to add some wow factor to your kitchen, pool table room or basement's entertainment space, this delightful dining stool will add much presence. When guests come into your kitchen, they'll immediately want to take a seat at the island atop this counter height stool with tufted back. This classically sophisticated upholstered counter stool with decorative nail trimming lend a touch of old-world elegance and comfort. You are immediately drawn to the button tufting on the back and double nail trimming along the arms. A dark walnut frame contrasts the upholstery, while offering a proper resting place for your feet. Enjoy the comforts of this kitchen stool anywhere around the home with its full back and deep seat, providing an open invitation to lounge, eat, drink and be merry. Flash Furniture Carmel Series Charcoal Fabric Counter height (22-in to 26-in) Upholstered Bar Stool Walnut in Black | 889142265023