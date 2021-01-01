OFFEX Carmel Series 24 in. High Transitional Walnut Counter Height Stool with Accent Nail Trim in Brown Leather

This classically sophisticated upholstered counter stool with decorative nail trimming lend a touch of old world elegance and comfort. The solid wood frame and legs are streamlined with a touch of whimsy mimicking the curved design details of the arms. The deep seat is an invitation to lounge, relax and enjoy the atmosphere. Enjoy the comforts of this stool anywhere around the home with its full back. To ensure smooth gliding and floor protection, glides have been added. LeatherSoft is leather and polyurethane for added Softness and Durability. Protective Floor Glides. Designed for Residential Use. Style: Transitional. Back Width: 16 in., Fixed Back Height From Seat: 13.5 in., Arm Height From Seat: 1 in. -13 in., Arm Height From Floor: 24 in. -36 in. , Seat Thickness: 2 in. , Back Style: Solid. Back. Material: Leather/Faux Leather. Back. Color: Brown. Frame. Color: Wood Grain. Frame. Material: Wood. Seat. Color: Brown. Seat. Material: Leather/Faux Leather.