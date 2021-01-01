Carmel Panel Headboard

There are few places on earth that rival the natural beauty of the Monterey Peninsula in California, where mountains meet the sea. The area has drawn celebrated painters and writers since the 19th century. Today, the small town of Carmel, with its relaxed yet sophisticated lifestyle, has retained its passion for the arts. Barclay Butera draws inspiration from the progression of home design on the coast. The look has evolved from a Spanish mission to relaxed modern while maintaining a classic sensibility. The term 'relaxed modern' sounds like a design contradiction, but to Barclay, it suggests a refreshing new direction. Classic lines blend with natural materials and plush textiles to soften the normal edge of modernism for an understated and inviting look. The Carmel collection features a crisp winter-white finish on white oak with rich camel undertones that accentuate grain lines. The look is extremely sophisticated, the vibe is remarkably casual, and the lifestyle conveys the essence of luxury living. Size: Queen