This simple, relaxed coastal design featuring lovely sea turtles in earth tones adds texture and warmth to any indoor or outdoor living space of the home. Wilton Woven of weather-resistant polypropylene, this flatwoven collection has subtle and natural beauty. There is no need to sacrifice style with these versatile rugs. The low-profile nature of Carmel offers a casual, lifestyle look to use nearly anywhere inside or outside the home. Liora Manne Carmel 6 x 9 Teal Outdoor Coastal Area Rug in Blue | CRE69841394