Carmani Glass Decorative Plate

If you are looking for original details to decorate the interior or a special souvenir to adorn everyday life, then you should pay attention to Carmani products. Decorated with G. Klimt's “The Kiss” picture, this square glass plate will be a wonderful gift for a festive occasion or a pleasant surprise for the true connoisseur of beautiful things. Tableware of this world-famous brand combines decorative and functional features with elegance. Unique production methods and materials guarantee the highest quality. This square-shaped flat dish will be a wonderful accessory for the office, dining or living room. On the back of the original packaging contains information about the famous Austrian artist. That makes Carmani products an exclusive and even more desirable gift.