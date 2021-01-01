Carlyle Square Link Glass Wall Sconce by Hammerton Studio - Color: Grey - Finish: Glossy - (CSB0033-0B-HB-FG-E2)

The Carlyle Square Link Glass Wall Sconce from Hammerton Studio boasts a bold geometric design suitable for a variety of settings, from private to commercial. The light is supported by a hand-polished steel base with translucent finishes and covered by an intricately hand-textured, kiln-fired shade. Perfect for modern living and dining rooms, hallways, corridors, as well as hospitality spaces thanks to the ambient, diffused and decorative illumination. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Grey. Finish: Heritage Brass