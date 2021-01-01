Carlyle Round Link Glass Wall Sconce by Hammerton Studio - Color: Grey - Finish: Glossy - (CSB0033-0D-SN-SG-E2)

The Carlyle Round Link Glass Wall Sconce by Hammerton Studio is a delicate and refined fixture, suitable for both residential and commercial applications. Its frame is constructed of solid hand-polished steel with translucent finishes, while the hand-textured, kiln-fired shade is composed of intricately textured glass. It provides ambient, diffused and decorative illumination that is perfect for modern living and dining rooms, hallways, corridors, as well as hospitality spaces. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Shape: Round. Color: Grey. Finish: Satin Nickel