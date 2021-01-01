Twin Carlyle Bed in a Bag Gray - Style 212

This modern stripe dominating the face of the comforter allows you to mix and match with a bonus set of sheets. Each ensemble comes with all you need to complete the bed and a decorative pillow to finish it off. The extra value comes from the bonus sheet set included that lets you change out the sheets and still have a spare set. Maybe you want to mix and match the sheet sets so you can change the look of the room easily. It is all up to you so go crazy! Both sets of sheets are deep pocket and all of the items are machine washable. Face and reverse cloth on all items is 100percent microfiber polyester. Filled items use 100percent polyester fiber filling. This item is machine washable; however, please make sure equipment is large enough to allow the item to move freely in wash. Includes: one comforter 68x86, one sham 20x26, one solid and one printed flat sheet 69x96, one solid and one printed fitted sheet 39x75 with a 13 inch pocket, one solid and one printed pillowcase 20x32, one decorative pillow 16x16 inches. Size: Twin. Color: Gray.