Micro Flannel Grey Plaid Carlton Plaid Sheet Set

Micro Flannel Carlton Plaid Sheet Set. In a plaid pattern, the printed Micro Flannel sheet set is luxuriously soft and warm. Micro Flannel is an innovation that combines the best comfort features of high-quality European cotton flannel with the easy care of fleece and all without bulk or heavyweight. Micro Flannel does not shrink, is anti-pill, resists wrinkling, and fits deep pocket mattresses. Micro Flannel is energy-saving because it is a fast wash and quick dry. Micro Flannel is a registered trademark of Shavel Home Products, patent-pending. Twin Set Includes: 1 Fitted Sheet 75 in x 39 in x 14 in 1 Flat Sheet 96 in x 66 in 1 Pillowcase 21 in x 32 in Twin XL Set Includes: 1 Fitted Sheet 81 in x 39 in x 14 in 1 Flat Sheet 96 in x 66 in 1 Pillowcase 21 in x 32 in Full Set Includes: 1 Fitted Sheet 75 in x 54 in x 16 in 1 Flat Sheet 100 in x 86 in 2 Pillowcases 21 in x 32 in Queen Set Include: 1 Fitted Sheet 80 in x 60 in x 18 in 1 Flat Sheet 108 in x 92 in 2 Pillowcases 21 in x 32 in King Set Includes: 1 Fitted Sheet 80 in x 78 in x 18 in 1 Flat Sheet 110 in x 108 in 2 Pillowcases 21 in x 40 in Cal King Set Includes: 1 Fitted Sheet 84 in x 72 in x 18 in 1 Flat Sheet 110 in x 108 in 2 Pillowcases 21 in x 40 in