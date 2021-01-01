White Carlton Fabric Shower Curtain, Stall 54" x 78", iDesign

Add a touch of style and function to your bathroom with the iDesign Carlton Stall Size Waffle Fabric Bathroom Shower Curtain. Made with soft 100% polyester, this waffle-textured woven fabric shower curtain features reinforced button holes for durability, and it is recommended for use with a liner to keep water in the shower and off of your bathroom floors. It is fast-drying, wrinkle-resistant, and machine-washable for easy care and convenience, and it is also mold and mildew resistant. This versatile shower curtain can be used with any style hook including C-hooks, S-hooks, or roller rings and is compatible with both straight and curved curtain rods. The classic design and white color match a variety of bathroom decor styles. This stall-sized shower curtain measures 54" x 78" and is ideal for home, apartment, college, and dorm bathrooms. With iDesign by InterDesign, you can #LiveSimply every day.