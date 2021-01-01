From universal furniture
Carlton End Table
Whether sidled up to a sofa or perched between two accent chairs, and end table is a handy touch for rounding out any living ensemble in style. Take this one, for example: Crafted from a wood base with circular accents and a metal top, this 24'' H x 24'' W x 24'' D piece delivers an on-trend mixed material look with an open, breezy twist. Rivet details and distressing give this piece a vintage-inspired touch, perfect for a modern farmhouse style home.