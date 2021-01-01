The Carlson 18.25\" 1 light outdoor wall light features a classic look with its lantern style in Rubbed Bronze finish and clear seeded glass. Inspired by the early American style, it is sleek and stately. A perfect addition in several aesthetic outdoor environments, including traditional and transitional. Cleaning instructions: Turn off electric current before cleaning. Clean metal components with a soft cloth moistened with a mild liquid soap solution. Wipe clean and buff with a very soft dry cloth. Under no circumstances should any metal polish be used, as its abrasive nature could damage the protective finish placed on the metal parts. Never wash glass shades in an automatic dishwasher. Instead, line a sink with a towel and fill with warm water and mild liquid soap. Wash glass with a soft cloth, rinse and wipe dry. Kichler Carlson 18.25-in H Rubbed Bronze Candelabra Base (E-12) Outdoor Wall Light | 59012RZ