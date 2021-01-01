From kichler
KICHLER Carlson 18.25 in. 2-Lights Rubbed Bronze Outdoor Sconce with Clear Seeded Glass
Light up your outdoor space with the KICHLER Carlson 18.25 in. Outdoor Wall Light with Clear Seeded Glass in Rubbed Bronze. The aluminum frame of the light is coated with a rubbed bronze finish to resist corrosion. With a highly durable finish, this fixture can withstand exposure to elements like rain, snow, and direct heat from the sun. The vintage-style wall light make for an elegant lighting solution for your entryway, porch, or patio. The classic design seamlessly blends into your transitional or traditional style home decor.