Carlos Heavy-Duty Resin Free Standing Umbrella Base

Tightening knob for different pole: The pole of this patio umbrella stand allows umbrellas of different sizes to fit in perfectly. Also, the petaloid hand-turn knob increases the friction making it easy when tightening or losing. Please check if the size of your umbrella fits the range of the pole. Heavy base prevents shaking of umbrella: This updated base is designed to have two parts: a strong umbrella holder and a resin base. This type of construction ensures better stability and firmness. The resin base additionally prevents your umbrellas from falling. Retro design with exquisite embossment: The resin base is not just practical in design, but decorative as well. With its charming design, it can blend in perfectly with any decoration style you have in your home. The patterns not only show off the retro style of the umbrella base but also give it a fashionable touch. Selected resin for durable use: Made of premium resin, the whole structure of the umbrella base is sturdy and durable even for outdoor use. Resin is a material that is aging and weather-resistant. The high-density resin base not only allows the structure to keep its shape over time, but it also ensures that the structure will not get damaged easily. Multipurpose base in various scenes: This outdoor umbrella stand can be used on plenty of occasions. Thanks to its lovely design it can be used in multiple places, such as gardens, patios, terraces, balconies, barbecue bars, western restaurants, beauty salons, and so on. It comes with all required accessories and installation guides, making it easy to install by yourself.