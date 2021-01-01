Carlock 61.3'' Faux Leather Pillow Top Arm Loveseat

This product reveals the vision to combine a modern minimalist style with flawless design and unsurpassed manufacturing. The boasts a complete 3-piece living room set that is certain to give your interior the desired look and visual impact worthy of a modern living room. Each piece was designed to be comfortable, stylish, sturdy, and built to last for years to come. Each piece is upholstered with top-grade bonded leather for a smooth and easy to clean surface pillow top armrests for additional comfort and finally accented with stainless steel sofa legs to complete the look. Designed by Meirxifeng furniture design. A superior choice for a leather living room set for the modern contemporary living room. Features classic easy to clean elegent Product Details Leg Material: Metal Cushion Construction: Foam Design: Standard Weight Capacity: 500 lb. Adult Assembly Required: Yes