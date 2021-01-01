The Picket House Furnishings Carlo End Table is the perfect addition to your living area. The end table has a glass table top and black, iron table base. The beveled edges of the glass top gives this piece dimension. Tying in the black, iron table base with cross stretchers provides amazing support in securing the table top. The simplicity of this piece does not require much accessorizing however, arranging this table next to a love seat will feel comfortable. For a complete living statement, add the marble and wooden coffee table for affect. Picket House Furnishings Carlo Clear/Black Glass Round End Table | CSO100ETGLE