Carlita Multi Light LED Pendant Light by Huxe - Color: Clear - Finish: Polished Chrome - (E2G1937482)

The Carlita Multi Light LED Pendant Light from Huxe features crystalline rectangular glass cubes that sparkle with warm light when illuminated. This glamorous fixture starts at a circular steel canopy and drops a series of steel-capped pendants at adjustable heights. Each hanging piece is comprised of clear bubble glass and a line-etched texture to create an impressive shimmer when illuminated. This pendant light enchants the look of any modern interior dÃ©cor. With clean, contemporary silhouettes for residential and commercial settings alike, Huxe follows a less-is-more philosophy when it comes to lighting design. The collection features refined materials, neutral color palettes and technology-forward functionality that helps breathe new life into any modern space. Huxes decorative, functional, and outdoor fixtures bring straightforward, contemporary design to any application. Color: Clear. Finish: Polished Chrome