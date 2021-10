Carlita Multi Light LED Pendant Light by Huxe - Color: Clear - Finish: Polished Chrome - (E2G1937482)

The Carlita Multi Light LED Pendant Light from Huxe features crystalline rectangular glass cubes that sparkle with warm light when illuminated. This glamorous fixture starts at a circular steel canopy and drops a series of steel-capped pendants at adjustable heights. Each hanging piece is comprised of clear bubble glass and a line-etched texture to create an impressive shimmer when illuminated. This pendant light enchants the look of any modern interior décor. With clean, contemporary silhouettes for residential and commercial settings alike, Huxe follows a less-is-more philosophy when it comes to lighting design. The collection features refined materials, neutral color palettes and technology-forward functionality that helps breathe new life into any modern space. Huxes decorative, functional, and outdoor fixtures bring straightforward, contemporary design to any application. Color: Clear. Finish: Polished Chrome