Carlisle 23.6" W x 72.6" H Over the Toilet Storage

Petite powder room? Make the most of your square footage with this over-the-toilet storage shelf, a space-saving option that’s perfect for keeping towels and toiletries organized. Brimming with industrial appeal, this piece is crafted from metal in a dark silver finish with three open aluminum shelves that each hold up to 30 lbs. Two drawers with corrugated fronts offer out-of-sight storage for any odds and ends you want to tuck away. Assembly is required.