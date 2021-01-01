Quoizel Carlisle Caged Outdoor Pendant Light - Color: Grey - Size: 6 light

Advertisement
The Carlisle Caged Outdoor Pendant by Quoizel is a handsome and airy piece that lends spaces a warm and welcoming touch. Suspended by a simple looped chain, an openly styled globe frame is capped on either end with boldly finished metal pieces. Within, an even arrangement of clear seedy glass shades with a fun and recognizable lightbulb silhouette are set on top of gracefully curved arms. Adding a dynamic touch to spaces, this pendant is a beautiful display of mixed materials. Shape: Cage. Color: Grey. Finish: Grey Ash