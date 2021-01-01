Amanti Art Carlisle Brown 18 in. x 52 in. Modern Rectangle Full Length Brown Framed On the Door Mirror

This high-quality full-length mirror complements your decor without the need for unsightly "over the door" brackets. Our On The Door Mirror comes with 2-hooks to hang directly on your door without additional anchors or brackets. With a 14 in. x 48 in. viewing area, it gives you a full image either on the back of a door or on the wall as a standard full-length mirror. This mirror features a rustic, light brown wood frame with a weathered finish across its flat surface. Amanti Art is headquartered in Madison, WI and provides high quality, handmade framed art, mirrors and organization boards for your home improvement projects. Our home decor products are made using traditional custom framing techniques that give you the kind of quality you'd expect from your local frame shop, Because of our focus on workmanship our products are used by architects, developers, interior designers and homeowners alike to create beautiful functional living spaces. This Amanti Art Framed On the Door Mirror is a home decor item you can be proud to use anywhere in your home. We know that each decoration you choose for your home, be it for your living room, foyer, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom or other space, is a reflection of your style and taste. This mirror is one of many colors and sizes that Amanti Art offers. If it's not a perfect fit, please check out our other mirrors to find exactly what you want. Choose from casual, traditional, modern, contemporary, country rustic or shabby chic styles.