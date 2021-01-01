Hydro Systems Carli 6036 Tub

A majestic tub with style and appeal, the crisp lines and oval design of the Carli capture a unique design and feel. The Carli is a bold tub that makes a statement. Must be set in mortar base. This bathtub features Hydro Systems legendary 99/9 Year Warranty, it's components are built locally in North America. Please note, custom orders may not be returned. More information regarding the return policy of your custom-built Hydro Systems product is available here. All Carli Tubs Feature Acrylic models finished in 1/8" thick layer of deep lustrous acrylic Extra thick reinforced fiberglass Pre-wired pump on pump platform (standard pump location only) Integral E-Z Level platform facilitates installation Non-skid bottom Components built in North America Hydro Systems 99/9 Year Warranty Must be set in mortar base Whirlpool Tubs also Feature 5 Available Option Packages 6 Fully directional adjustable PVC jets Hydro "Soft Touch" electronic control panel Sound Dampening Motor Pad Anti-vortex safety suction Color matched system trim HydrOzone ozone sanitation system Self draining pump and system 2.25 HP Single Speed Pump Thermal Air Tubs also Feature Heated Backrest 1.0 HP variable speed blower with 600 watt heat with a smart purge system 6 Fully directional adjustable PVC jets Hydro "Soft Touch" electronic control panel Sound Dampening Motor Pad Anti-vortex safety suction Color matched system trim HydrOzone ozone sanitation system Self draining pump and system 2.25 HP Single Speed Pump View Spec Sheet Note: This item usually ships in 14 business days from the manufacturer. Please allow an additional week for shipping.