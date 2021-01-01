Carlene 2 Drawer Accent Chest

Features:1. The combination of the distressed acacia wood with the wicker baskets gives this unit a modern farmhouse feel that would look great as a nightstand or a hallway unit.2. Two drawers and four classic fabric basket sit in an floating, bottomless shelf allowing for maximum storage space in each basket.3. This exquisite cabinet with rubber pads at the bottom is suitable for any space, making your space dust free.4. Featuring a acaciawood body, beautifully woven wicker baskets, and aluminum alloy drawer pulls, this piece is durable, stable, and strong. The hand-woven rattan frame feels smooth and moisture-proof. 5.Overall dimensions: 28“L x 11.8”W x 28”H. Fabric basket dimensions: 11“L x 6.7”H. Weight capacity:400LBS. This versatile and stylish piece is designed to provide customers with a hassle-free setup experience. No assembly required, anyone can begin enjoying this elegant and understated table. Color: Brown/Beige