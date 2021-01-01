From trio supply house
Trio Supply House Carlena Modern And Contemporary White Finished Wood And Mirrored Glass 2-Door Sideboard
Bring chic organization to your dining room with the fantastic design of the Carlena sideboard. Made in Malaysia, this sideboard is constructed from solid wood. Two large shelves behind the doors offer ample storage space for cookware and appliances. The Carlena will arrive fully assembled and showcases a geometric design in its doors embedded with mirrors for a sleek, contemporary display. A beautiful culmination of convenience and style, the Carlena sideboard elevates the efficiency of any dining room.