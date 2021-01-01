Carlee 5 Piece Outdoor Dining Set with Umbrella

The Monaco 5-piece patio set beautifully transforms any backyard into an elegant outdoor dining area with its superior quality and sleek comfort feel. Included with this set are four sling-back dining chairs, a 51” round dining table and a 9 ft. table umbrella. The tabletop is made of hand laid porcelain tiles onto durable stone specially sealed to resist moisture penetration. Even the fabric on our sling style furniture is made from the strongest materials developed to endure outdoor weather conditions. Open the umbrella in the center of the table to cast shade and add even more comfort to this set. Designed to last, this 5-piece outdoor dining set will surely provide you with a natural alternative to entertaining indoors, by accommodating your family and guests with the best outdoor dining under the sun. Minor assembly is required.