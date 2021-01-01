Huxe Carla LED Flushmount Light - Color: Silver - Size: 4 light

Add a bright presence to your spaces with the Carla LED Flushmount from Huxe. Mounting directly to the ceiling with a clean, square plate made of smooth metal, this piece brings an even layer of light to your home. A set of four cylindrical shades made of matching metal and clear glass adorn the underside of the piece, providing the light from integrated LEDs. The glass contains a bubble texture for added visual flair. The light passes through, providing a unique demonstration in your home. Shape: Square. Color: Silver. Finish: Polished Chrome