Carini Distressed Medallion Rug, Classic/Ice Blue, 5ft-3in x 7ft-6in Area Rug
With elegant colors and traditional elements modified to give them a subtle contemporary slant the Carini Collection adds a touch of sophistication to any space. Made in Turkey these power-loomed rugs have a unique combination of three different fibers including a space dyed polyester and feature a high-low texture to lend dimension and a touch that's as incredibly soft as it is striking.