From lazy meme humor sarcasm meme
Lazy Meme Humor Sarcasm Meme Caring Less Would Require Effort Meme Sloth Lover Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Stay trendy with the Inactive design of our Meme themed layout - definitely a conversation starter! Great for Witty fans, this Laziness trend assures style & function. Enjoy more than 10234500010 ways to use this vintage Idle themed graphic. Follow the trend of this Meme inspired look your Funny Saying addicts will surely love. Perfect for Snarky everyday style! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only