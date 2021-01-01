Carignan 1 - Light Lantern Square LED Flush Mount

Features:Number of lights: 1Finish: Olde bronzeShade material: Etched glassLED color temperature: 2700KLED lumen: 950 - 2850LED CRI: 96Eco-friendlyBulb type: 16-48W LED bulbThis Product may contain chemicals known to the state of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. Wash hands after use.Product Type: Flush mountNumber of Lights: 1Fixture Design: LanternFixture Shape: Square / RectangleLight Direction: Finish: Olde bronzeStyle: Traditional;AntikShade Included: YesShade Color: BrownShade Material: GlassFabric Type: Primary Material: MetalWood Type: Crystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Color: Crystal Type: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 48Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Integrated LED: YesIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: A++Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: AWhat is Integrated LED: This indicates that an LED light is built into the fixture. Integrated LED lights are more energy efficient and can last up to 50,000 hours. They cannot be replaced by the customer.Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: Bulb Type: Wattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Rated Bulb Life: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape Code: Recommended Bulb Shape: Bulb Base: Voltage: 120Country of Origin: ChinaGlass Type: Power Source: HardwiredSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: DS Primary Product Style: CoastalDS Secondary Product Style: NauticalIP Rating: Spefications:UL Listed: YesWhat is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.cUL Listed: YesTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: Title 24 Compliant: YesNevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: NoWashington 19.260 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: NoDimensions:Body Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 5.25" H x 16" W): 5.25Body Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 4.5" H x 13" W): 4.5Body Width - Side to Side (Size: 5.25" H x 16" W): 16Body Width - Side to Side (Size: 4.5" H x 13" W): 13Body Depth - Front to Back (Size: 4.5" H x 13" W): 13Body Depth - Front to Back (Size: 5.25" H x 16" W): 16Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesSuggested Number of People: Estimated Time to Assemble: Additional Tools Required: Installation Required: YesWarranty: Size: 4.5" H x 13" W