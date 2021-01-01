Caribbean Outdoor 3 Piece Acacia Wood Balcony Bar Set, Grey

This balcony bar set is the answer to the question you never thought to ask. Finally there is a compact and easy to use set that you can attach to your balcony for maximum space saving opportunities. You can finally enjoy you patio without having to squish a whole chat set into it. This bar set, made from acacia wood, provides not only a table top with a small shelf on the bottom, but two matching barstools as well, giving you all of the hosting space you need for your balcony.