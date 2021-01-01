Nourison Caribbean Ivory/Charcoal 8 ft. x 11 ft. Moroccan Transitional Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

Accent your decor with the Nourison Caribbean Collection 8 ft. x 11 ft. Area Rug. With a modern style, this loomed rug is the perfect addition for contemporary homes. It has a mildew-proof design and fade-resistant materials, ensuring that it keeps its color over the years. This rectangular rug is designed with ivory elements, helping to create a beautiful environment. It has a floral pattern, which brings a natural touch to your room. It has a 100% polypropylene construction, which makes it an extremely lasting choice for your home. Color: Ivory/Charcoal.