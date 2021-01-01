Mercana Carga 48 in. Medium Brown Standard Rectangle Wood Console Table with Drawers

Featuring a pine wood top, the Carga is a stunning console table that is part industrial, part rustic and all cool. In addition to the smooth, wooden top, the Carga also sports three wooden faced-drawers painted to look like metal for storage. Cast Iron metal pull rings on each drawer ensure easy access and add to the look of the Carga. The body is braced by a matte-black metal frame that ensures you can store and display all your favorite items with ease. Color: Medium Brown.