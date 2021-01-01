Caregiver Pager Call Button Personal Alert Panic Button for Home Elderly Patient Nurses Seniors Disabilities 2 Receivers 2 Waterproof Transmitters

The Caregiver pager, the Idea is for Both Caregiver and Patient/Elderly/Resident/Handicapped/Sick Freedom while Still calling for Help at home. Not need to Yell to Get Someones Attention Pager/Chime Unit has 55 Ring Tones for Your Choice. Operating Range is 500+ Feet in open Area. 5 Level Adjustable Volume From 0db to 110db. Easy Use ( Plug and Play) Plug the Receiver into an Electrical Outlet Transmitter/Push Call Button is Easy Carry. It can Be Put in Pocket. Or Hang on neck as Pendant. Neck Strap included. Fixed in Bedside/Washing Room. The Fixed Bracket and Double sticker are included The system with 2 chimes/receivers for large house allows you to set one in bedroom to wake you up when signal comes in, Another could set in other floor, passage or any other location with an electric outlet Personal help alert system 2 nurse call buttons and 2 receivers for home attendant, nurses, seniors and disabilities, Applicable places