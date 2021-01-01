From orren ellis

Careen Wood Dining Table

$425.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

Bring a pop of streamlined, contemporary style to your dining space with this clean-lined dining table. Crafted of hollow-core manufactured wood with laminate veneers in a semi-gloss finish, this table strikes a sleek, rectangular silhouette with a slender edge. Rounding out the design, its base includes a straight apron and four extra-wide bracket legs. Measuring 30.5" H x 60" W x 36" D overall, this dining table comfortably seats four to six guests. Finish: Dark Taupe

