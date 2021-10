Show off the otherworldly beauty of your GloFish with the Tetra Care GloFish 6" LED Fish Aquarium Light, Blue. Blue light naturally sets off the fluorescent glow of your special finned friends, and this one shines a brilliant blue with bright, energy-efficient LEDs. The waterproof, universal design lets it be used with any light hood or canopy. It adds the perfect amount of light when used with a 5-10 gallon tank—or you can use two for larger tanks up to 55 gallons!