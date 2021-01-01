Care Bears Classic Logo Group Low Profile Thin Mouse Pad Mousepad

This mouse pad adds an awesome personalized touch to your computer. The cloth and low profile design is comfortable on your hand and wrist, and the smooth surface can be easily cleaned. The mouse pad includes the design shown, printed from edge to edge using durable and vibrant inks. It is approximately 9.3' (23.6cm) x 7.8' (19.8cm) x 0.13' (0.3cm) (thickness) in size, and will work with all mouse types. OFFICIALLY LICENSED: Care Bears products sold by Graphics and More are guaranteed authentic and officially licensed. Proudly printed in the USA. Care Bears2019 Those Characters From Cleveland, Inc. Used under license by Graphics and More.