Grandeur CARDGRPRT_ESET_238_RH Carre Solid Brass Rose Right Handed Keyed Entry Single Cylinder Full Plate "D" Grip Handleset with Portofino Lever and 2-3/8" Backset Keyed Entry (Single Cylinder) Function:This single cylinder handleset is keyed on the exterior with an associated locking mechanism on the inside that can quickly and easily lock or unlock the deadbolt latch. The exterior handle has a thumb plate that depresses to disengage the door latch and the interior handle features a lever or knob. Single cylinder locks are most commonly used to secure entrances to a residence or place of business.Features:Hand forged solid brass and genuine lead crystalHanding is reversible for left or right handed doorsEasily installs on standard prepared doorsIncludes a 2-3/4" backset and square corner latchCovered by a Limited Lifetime Mechanical and 10 Year Finish WarrantyDoes not fulfill criteria of the American's with Disabilities Act (ADA)Hand assembled in the United StatesProduct Technologies:Solid Brass Construction: Grandeur rosettes and backsets are forged from a solid piece of brass. This process yields a denser, stronger and higher quality product that can better display intricate designs than casted door hardware.Genuine Crystal: Grandeur crystal knobs are constructed of at least 24% lead crystal. Crystal is both stronger and more reflective than glass; displaying a bright sparkle and rainbow prism effect.Specifications:Backset: 2-3/8"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Edge Bore: 1"Door Thickness: 1-3/4" to 2"Handing: RightOverall Height: 19"Width: 3"Grip Projection: 2"Grip Center to Center: 8-7/16"Center to Center: 5-1/2"Interior Height: 11"Interior Width: 2-1/2"Lever Length: 4-5/8"Lever Projection: 2-11/16"Locking Mechanism: ThumbturnCylinder: 5 Pin CLatch Faceplate: Square CornerMaterial: Brass Single Cylinder Vintage Brass