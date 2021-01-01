From cmi
CMI Cardania Matte Black 2-Handle 4-in Centerset WaterSense Bathroom Sink Faucet with Drain and Deck Plate | 192-7147
The Cardania two handle bathroom faucet in matte black has a sleek modern design that will enhance any bathroom. Included is a brass pop-up drain with lift rod assembly and premium grade drip-free cartridges that will ensure a long life of lasting durability. This faucet is ADA certified and water sense certified with a flow rate of 1.2 GPM at 60 PSI. All CMI faucets includes a lifetime limited warranty for peace of mind.