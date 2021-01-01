Card Reader and 3 Ports USB3.0 Usb Hub, High Speed External Memory Card Reader (MS, Micro SD, SD/MMC, M2, TF Card), Elegant black

?High Efficiency - All ports can work together at the same time, easily to transport data from each card or connectiong device. High Speed - Supports USB 3.0, compatible with USB 2.0 and 1.1, and runs at 5.0Gbps(500MB/s).Powered by USB port, no external power needed. Compatibility - Multi-function: 3 Ports USB 3.0 Hub + Card Reader for MS/MS PRO DUO, SD/MMC, M2, Micro SD(TF card) ?Convenient - Avoid the hassle of carrying multiple card reader adapters, and you can transfer photos, music, data with this combo. Easy to Use - Lightweight and portable. Low power consumption, it is suitable for desktop & notebook PC.