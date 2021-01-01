Card Holder for Desk, Metal Aluminum Desktop Name Card Case Display Organizer Stand, Office & Tradeshows Card Desk Holder (2 Pack, Silver)

Best Quality Guranteed. Minimal Sleek LookThis card holder is a very simple design. Solid metal and pretty lightweight, stylish and elegant. And doesn't look tacky like the typical plastic holders and it complements the colors of your cards. High Quality MaterialsThis card holder is made of high quality aluminum alloy, one-piece forming, sturdy and well-built. It looks professional and modern compared to the standard plastic card holders. Large Capacity The metal card holder can hold about 50 standard cards, Beautifully and cleanly finished, simple and functional, keep your desktop clean and easy to find cards. Perfect GiftSimple appearance, to meet the needs of more users. It's also a good gift to give back to customers and friends, suitable for conferences, offices, tradeshows, activities, shopping malls, companies, hospitals, schools, enterprises etc. Service Commitment100% Lifetime Warranty and Money Back, If you have any quality issues or any