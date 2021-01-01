Card Holder for Back of Phone Phone Wallet Stick On Stretchy Lycra Wallet Pocket for Credit Cards and Money 3M Adhesive Sticker Sleeve for iPhone.

[Double Pocket] It allows you to easily and securely fit Four cards or some small things. Great holder for back of iPhone, and no sticky residue, instantly removable. [Material] Quality Eco-Friendly Solid color Stretchy Lycra. Good for store your ID cards, credit card, key, cash, earphone or other small items. You can also use it anywhere you want to store cards. Such as refrigerator, front door, bathroom cabinet, car, iPad, computer, etc. [Strong 3M adhesive] 3M Adhesive on the back of your cell phone or phone case, but no sticky residue when removed.3M adhesive does not stick well to glass/Matte/Jet Black Material, SO we recommend use it with a phone case. [Slim and lightweight] 7g, size:8.7*6.5.7*0.2cm.(Stretchy) No need your bulky wallet or purse anymore. Just slip your credit cards, ID and some cash into the phone cardholder, and you can go anywhere. [Universal] Cell phone Wallet pocket fits iPhone, Android, Samsung Ga