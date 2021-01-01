Carbon Fiber Monopod, 5 Sections 19-64 inches/48-163 centimeters Adjustable Portable Stand with Carrying Bag for Canon Nikon Pentax Sony Olympus.

Best Quality Guranteed. WIDE COMPATIBILITY: with reversible 1/4inch-3/8inch screw, accepts almost all Canon Nikon Pentax Sony Fuji Lumix Olympus DSLR and Video Camcorder LIGHTWEIGHT AND DURABLE: Made of lightweight 8X carbon fiber, weighs only 0.75 pounds/0.34 kilograms but with loading capacity up to 11.02 pounds/5 kilograms EXTENDABLE HEIGHT: 5 leg sections with anti-rotation twist locks to enhance stability, height from 18.9 inches/48 centimeters to 64.2 inches/163 centimeters ERGONOMIC DESIGN: Non-slip foam rounded handgrip and wrist strap ensure a safe hold and avoid risk of camera dropping PERFECT TRAVEL COMPANION: Removable non-slip rubber mat and screw-in spike for different shooting occasions, carrying bag offered for convenient travelling around