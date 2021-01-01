From corsair
CORSAIR CARBIDE 275R Mid-Tower Gaming Case, Window Side Panel- Black
Full window side panel shows of your system in style Clean and minimalist styling with soft accent lighting Builder-friendly with simple and intuitive internal layout. Radiator Compatibility- 120mm, 140mm, 240mm, 280mm, 360mm. Compatible Corsair Liquid Coolers-H55, H60, H75, H80i, H90, H100i, H105, H110i, H115i, H150i. Compatibility- Mini-ITX, MicroATX and ATX Versatile cooling options with space for multiple radiator configurations Top dust filter not included with standard 275R