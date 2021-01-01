Grandeur CARBEL_TP_PSG_238_RH Carre Solid Brass Tall Plate Rose Right Handed Passage Door Lever Set with Scroll Lever Handle and 2-3/8" Backset Satin

Grandeur CARBEL_TP_PSG_238_RH Carre Solid Brass Tall Plate Rose Right Handed Passage Door Lever Set with Scroll Lever Handle and 2-3/8" Backset Passage Function: Passage door hardware has no locking mechanism. Both the interior and exterior handles are always free making it perfect for hallways, closet doors, and anywhere else a lock isn't needed. Passage door hardware can also be used in conjunction with a deadbolt to secure a back door or entrance. Features: Crafted with solid brass Intended for use with right handed door configurations Easily installs on standard prepared doors Includes a 2-3/8" backset and square corner latch Covered by a Limited Lifetime Mechanical and 10 Year Finish Warranty Hand assembled in the United States Product Technologies: Solid Brass Construction: Grandeur rosettes and backsets are forged from a solid piece of brass. This process yields a denser, stronger and higher quality product that can better display intricate designs than casted door hardware. Specifications: Backset: 2-3/8" Cross Bore: 2-1/8" Edge Bore: 1" Door Thickness: 1-3/8" to 2" Handing: Right Handle Projection: 2-3/8" Handle Length: 4-3/4" Trim Height: 11" Trim Width: 2-1/2" Latch Faceplate: Square Corner Material: Brass Satin Nickel