Caravaggio Pendant Light by Fritz Hansen (Lightyears) - Color: Grey - Finish: Matte - (CAR220)

Highly versatile with its simple yet iconic shape, the Caravaggio Pendant Light from Fritz Hansen is a timeless light fixture designed to easily assimilate into a variety of interiors. Suspended from a round canopy by a single cord, the bell-shaped shade of this modern pendant light features smooth, soft lines that are beautifully contrasted by an industrial-style, chrome-plated suspension. The single light source is housed within the shade which prevents any glare from the light. Created for flexibility and adaptability, this Danish modern pendant light is ideal for use as a single light fixture or arranged in multiples of the same size or various sizes to create a compelling installation. The Caravaggio Pendant Light is ideal for providing direct light in bedrooms, dining rooms, kitchens, and living rooms. Iconic Danish design brand Fritz Hansen was founded in Copenhagen in 1872 by a fellow named Fritz. In the ensuing years, the label has become a pillar of Scandinavian design in modern furniture and lighting. And while you can find classics like The Caravaggio Pendant, the entire collection of Fritz Hansen Lighting is filled with contemporary lighting pieces that continue to feel modern yet timeless. Shape: Bell. Color: Grey. Finish: Matte