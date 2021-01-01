Regency Caranna 42 in. x 24 in. Cherry/Maple Tabletop, Cherry/ Maple

Caranna tabletops are the framework for a complete office. They are constructed of a thermal fused melamine laminate that is 1 in. thick and finished with a black T-Mold edge band. Laminates are scratch, stain and scald resistant and wipe clean easily. This 42 in. long rectangular tabletop is finished in Cherry on one side and Maple on the other. Simply pick the side you like and install the base on the other. This top is compatible with Caranna 24 in. Bases. Regency tabletops are backed by a 10-Year limited manufacturer's warranty. Color: Cherry/ Maple.