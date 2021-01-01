Caracole Upholstery 97" Velvet Tuxedo Arm Sofa with Reversible Cushions

The delightful Tuft Guy sofa re-imagines the beauty of a classic chesterfield with a contemporary silhouette and sleekly rounded arms and back. Upholstered in a plush, luxurious gray fabric that demands to be touched, it features deep tufting that ensures beauty and comfort. The Chesterfield style dates back as far as the Fourth Earl of Chesterfield (1694-1773) and has seen numerous revisions and adaptations over time. The rounded corners and buttonless deep tufts in Tuft Guy are an own re-imagining of a familiar design staple. Rounded feet finished in Driftwood complete this stunning sofa’s updated appearance.